Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price at $30.86

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $441.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,533 shares of company stock worth $13,970,435 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,276,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

