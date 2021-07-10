Brokerages Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price at $13.01

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ING Groep by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 3,872,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,177. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.