Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $53.69

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 671,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,215. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16. Tenable has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

