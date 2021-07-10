Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Target Price at $51.60

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $68,109,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

