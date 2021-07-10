Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Target Price at GBX 118.33

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of LON:RTN traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 124 ($1.62). 1,566,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,903. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The stock has a market cap of £948.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.96.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

