Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $179.35

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.31. The stock had a trading volume of 723,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,121. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

