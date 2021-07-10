Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618,936 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Ventas worth $105,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after buying an additional 373,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ventas by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 128,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE VTR traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $58.64. 4,319,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

