Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $213.73 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 485.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.1% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Crown Castle International worth $213,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after buying an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,312,000 after purchasing an additional 258,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $202.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.