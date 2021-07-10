Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,405 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $149,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

