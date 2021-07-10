Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 333,760 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $40,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

NYSE WES traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

