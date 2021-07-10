Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 227,600 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,600 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $76,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 397,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,657. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

