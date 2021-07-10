Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,705 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,705 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $133,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.18. 779,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

