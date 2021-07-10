Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 72,836 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,836 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of SL Green Realty worth $57,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $2,308,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.79. 971,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,686. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

