Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBU. iA Financial began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.50%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.