Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,937 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

