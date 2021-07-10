Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 326.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143,270 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE IR opened at $49.38 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

