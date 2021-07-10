Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after buying an additional 1,523,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $163.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.88. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.