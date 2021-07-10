Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $736.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $697.46. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.87 and a fifty-two week high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

