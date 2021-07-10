Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

