Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,593 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

