BTIG Research Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $185.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $202.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.73, a PEG ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,726,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

