BTIG Research Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $185.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $202.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.
Shares of ZG stock opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.73, a PEG ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.34.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,726,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.