Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Coverage Initiated at Zelman & Associates

Research analysts at Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $23,764,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.