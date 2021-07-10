Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBY. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,955 ($25.54).

LON BRBY traded up GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,063 ($26.95). 1,204,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

