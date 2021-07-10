CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. CACI International posted earnings of $3.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $18.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $17.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CACI International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,022. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.34.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

