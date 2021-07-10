Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $169.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.33. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

