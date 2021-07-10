Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 149 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $591.65 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.00 and a 52-week high of $592.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.