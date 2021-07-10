Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,182 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.97 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

