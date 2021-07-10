Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 240 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $180.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

