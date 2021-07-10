Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

NYSE INVH opened at $39.90 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

