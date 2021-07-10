Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,774,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,550,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 48.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after acquiring an additional 868,561 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 40.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.