Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.
Shares of CHW stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $11.17.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
