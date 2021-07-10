Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

