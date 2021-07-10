Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.14. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$12.82, with a volume of 316,543 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

