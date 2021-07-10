Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.82

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$90.82 and last traded at C$92.97, with a volume of 1348037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$96.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$363.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$62.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$164.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

