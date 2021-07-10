Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.33.

CFP opened at C$28.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.64 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.09.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

