Carbon (CRBN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $99,124.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Carbon has a market cap of $2.47 million and $99,124.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00162321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,571.33 or 1.00036672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.00952755 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,086,519 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

