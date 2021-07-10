Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUK opened at $21.93 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

