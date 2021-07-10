Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

