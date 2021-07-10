Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.20 and last traded at $101.04. Approximately 48,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,707,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.