Castweet Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. Castweet has a market cap of $180,052.04 and approximately $17,659.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00559542 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00172272 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.