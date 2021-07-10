Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $111.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.25.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.83. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

