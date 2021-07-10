CCUniverse (UVU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,102.98

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 27% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $10,102.98 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006604 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000243 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 118.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

