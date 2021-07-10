Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.72. 8,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 762,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after buying an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

