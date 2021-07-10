Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.72. 8,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 762,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

