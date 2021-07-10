Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.72. 8,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 762,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
