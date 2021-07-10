CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMIG SA -ADR is active in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization business, Cemig continues to invest in the expansion of its services and in new technologies so as to remain a top notch company nationwide. Using power sources such as hydraulic, thermal, wind and solar power and even other more advanced technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, Cemig goes on providing, under any circumstances, alternatives for the supply and commercialization of electric energy. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIG. TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE CIG opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

