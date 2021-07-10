Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

HAE opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.