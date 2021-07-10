Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT opened at $44.47 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

