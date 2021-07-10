Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortive by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fortive by 24.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.68 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

