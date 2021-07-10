Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 50,000 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAACU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,393,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000.

NAACU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

