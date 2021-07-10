Centiva Capital LP Makes New $490,000 Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

