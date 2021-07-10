Centiva Capital LP Raises Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of NXST opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

